Today Show Segment Explains Gas Mileage While Driving An EV

The Today Show released a helpful segment during this morning’s broadcast, showing tips on how consumers can increase gas mileage as prices at the gas pump are reaching record levels. However, the piece had one massive mistake: the tips were demonstrated from the cabin of a Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric vehicle that requires no gasoline to travel. The Today Show segment is titled, “How to get the most out of a tank of gas,” and NBC senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen showed simple tips to stretch gas mileage and avoid skyrocketing prices at the pump. The tips were simple and should be utilized by anyone driving a vehicle, let alone a gas one, to increase the traveling distance between fill-ups or charges.



