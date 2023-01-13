Tokyo Auto Salon: Lexus Goes Bold With RZ Sport Concept

A host of intriguing new Lexus models have been unveiled at the ongoing Tokyo Auto Salon and of them all, the RZ Sport Concept is perhaps the most striking.

The car is based on the road-going RZ but has benefited from a host of changes to improve its performance while also making it look much more dramatic. It is bathed in a shade of white dubbed Hakugin and has a number of bright blue accents, including across the front fascia and the roof.

The RZ Sport Concept was built under the supervision of racing driver Masahiro Sasaki and also makes a bold statement with all of its custom body panels. The customizations to the body start at the front end with carbon fiber panels on either side of the matte black grille, a carbon fiber hood with large air extractors, flared wheel arches and aerodynamic louvers.