Tokyo To Require EV Chargers In All New Apartment Buildings

The government of Tokyo, Japan, is looking to aggressively increase the number of chargers for electric vehicles in its apartment buildings in the coming years. To do that, it is raising incentives for developers as it mandates their installation.

Starting in 2025, Tokyo will become the first place in Japan to require that all new apartment towers feature EV chargers, reports Nikkei. In all, new buildings will have to offer charging at 20 percent of parking spaces.

Ultimately, the city aims to increase the number of chargers at apartments to 60,000 by 2030. That’s a staggering 150-fold increase over the most recent figure of just 393 at the end of fiscal year 2021.