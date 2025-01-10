Tom Brady Becomes The Face Of Hertz Car Sales

Hertz Car Sales has unveiled a refreshed digital platform that allows customers to complete their entire car-buying journey online, but despite the sleek relaunch, much of the underlying process remains what Hertz has already been offering in recent years. seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady shows up in the latest campaign.

The company has long sold vehicles out of its rental fleet, whether through physical lots, limited digital tools, or even its collaboration with Amazon Autos. The difference now lies in how seamlessly all of these steps come together, presenting a unified and polished experience under the HertzCarSales.com umbrella.



Traditionally, customers could already browse vehicles, secure financing, and pick up a car at one of Hertz's 45 Car Sales locations across the United States. Those capabilities haven't disappeared.