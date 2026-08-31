Tom Cruise Begins Promotional Tour Of Days Of Thunder Sequel

Movie analysts say that the surest signs of a recession are the revival of rom-coms and the release of unexpected sequels for classic movies. Whatever the reasoning behind the decision to revive the 1990 racing movie Days of Thunder, it can't but come as good news for fans of the genre – and of Tom Cruise. Tom Cruise, widely considered one of the last few remaining true action movie stars in Hollywood, has been keeping very busy in recent years. Since the dreaded 2020, when the entire world came to a stop, including showbiz, Cruise has been on a mission to put butts back in the theaters. He's not openly against digital platforms, but he's convinced that the movie experience is best in the theater. Tom Cruise attends the drivers meeting prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway



29/08/26 pic.twitter.com/wk4eD6v4gJ — ?? (@hsufhkshndk11) August 30, 2026















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