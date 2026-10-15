Tom Cruise Expresses Interest In Driving In ARCA Event To Gain Experience For Days Of Thunder Sequel

From scaling the world's tallest building in Dubai to riding a motorcycle off a cliff for a BASE jump in Norway, Tom Cruise is never hesitant to put himself in harm's way for his blockbuster projects. The Hollywood star may be biting off more than he can chew in stock car racing, though. NASCAR CEO Steve O'Donnell revealed on Tuesday that Cruise wanted to race in ARCA to prepare for the upcoming "Days of Thunder" sequel. The executive added that the fourth division romp might not happen, but it wasn't a definitive no. NASCAR is all-in on the "Days of Thunder" sequel, slated for release in June 2028. In an interview with Front Office Sports, O'Donnell mentioned that the organization is building 80 cars for the film's production. He hopes to put the sport in front of millions of potential new fans, like F1's Brad Pitt-starring feature. However, I doubt they were expecting Cruise to be zealously committed to portraying modern stock car racing accurately on the silver screen. The NASCAR CEO stated:



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