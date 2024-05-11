Tom Cruise Hopes To Ride Top Gun Success With Days Of Thunder Sequel

Reports out of Hollywood suggest that Tom Cruise may return as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle for a sequel to the 1990 movie Days of Thunder.

Having previously shut down an attempt at a TV reboot, Cruise, buoyed by the success of Top Gun: Maverick, and the seemingly-never-ending Mission Impossible franchise is said to be keen on the idea of a sequel, some 34 years after the film made its box-office debut.



Days of Thunder wasn’t a hit with the critics but it still managed to rake in $157 million against its $60 M budget, thanks to the backing of producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Tony Scott.