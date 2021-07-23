Tom Hanks Will Auction His $250k AirStream And Other Cars. ONE, Of The Others Is The One WE Would Want.

Fancy living like a two-time Academy Award winner with seven Emmy Awards and four Golden Globes to their name? Soon, you will have the chance to.



That's because Tom Hanks is offering his 'silver bullet' Airstream trailer, used as his 'home away from home' on film sets for almost 30 years, to the highest bidder.







The 33-foot caravan was bought new by Hanks in 1992 to his exact specifications because, in his words, he had 'spent too much time in regular trailers with ugly decor and horribly uncomfortable furniture'.



It looks cool but this is the one piece he is getting rid of that we'd like to have:









Read Article