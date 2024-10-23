Tomorrow Is The Big Day For Scout Motors As It Teases Rebirth

The last International Harvester Scout rolled off the assembly line in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1980 after nearly two decades of production. Volkswagen’s Scout Motors is now aiming to make a triumphant return on October 24, nearly 44 years to the day after the final model was built.

This is an eternity in the automotive world and the company is trying to build excitement by dropping a new teaser image of their “rugged” truck and SUV. The company is keeping details a closely guarded secret, but both models appear to have similar front ends with a protruding bumper and a horizontal bar on the grille.









