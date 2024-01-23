Tone Deaf EPA Issues Even More Restrictive Guidelines To Force EV Adoption

The White House has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposal for broad emissions cuts for new cars and trucks through 2032.

The proposal was sent to the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs and is being reviewed after more than 250,000 public comments were filed about it. In April last year, the EPA proposed requiring a 56% reduction in projected fleet average emissions over 2026MY requirements. This initial proposal would have also required automakers to produce 60% EVs by 2030 and 67% by 2032 in order to meet the requirements.


