Top Gear Producer Banned From Driving For Going 4 MPH Over The Speed Limit

Even behind the scenes, Top Gear never seems too far from a traffic violation. The long-running motoring show is known for many things, like outrageous stunts, controversial opinions, and yes, a rotating cast of unforgettable personalities. Among those figures is someone who rarely appeared on camera but was instrumental in shaping the show’s golden years. He just wrapped up a six-month driving ban.

No, not Clarkson, Hammond, or May, and no, this isn’t a lost script from a particularly ironic episode. We’re talking about Andy Wilman, the man often called the fourth member of the iconic trio.