Top Gear Producer Banned From Driving For Going 4 MPH Over The Speed Limit

Agent009 submitted on 6/2/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:58:47 PM

Views : 354 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Even behind the scenes, Top Gear never seems too far from a traffic violation. The long-running motoring show is known for many things, like outrageous stunts, controversial opinions, and yes, a rotating cast of unforgettable personalities. Among those figures is someone who rarely appeared on camera but was instrumental in shaping the show’s golden years. He just wrapped up a six-month driving ban.
 
No, not Clarkson, Hammond, or May, and no, this isn’t a lost script from a particularly ironic episode. We’re talking about Andy Wilman, the man often called the fourth member of the iconic trio.
 


Read Article


Top Gear Producer Banned From Driving For Going 4 MPH Over The Speed Limit

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)