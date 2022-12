Last year, tech giant Intel released a forecast that many considered to be ridiculous. The chip shortage, Intel said, wouldn’t be over before 2024, pretty much because the demand would remain at record levels, all while the investments in production capacity would require more time to come to fruition.



And now it looks like Intel was right.



The end of the chip shortage not only isn’t on the radar right now, but it’s also something that nobody can accurately anticipate.



