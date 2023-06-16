Top Stolen Vehicles In The US Revealed And The Brand You Think Is The Worst Isn't Even On The List

Buying a car is one of the most costly exercises the average person in America will ever undertake. That's why it's extra sad when you walk out the door to find your pride and joy is not where you left it the night before. Sure, car insurance will have your back, but having your vehicle stolen is probably the highest on the list of inconveniences car owners can experience. Not only do you have to find a replacement, but if there was an emotional connection to the car, that's likely gone forever. Vehicle thefts are a pain in the butt, but they are a part of everyday life and should therefore factor in when buying a car. Why buy a commonly stolen car when a possible rival isn't even on the car theft radar?



