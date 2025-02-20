Toronto Wants To Drive Tesla Out Of Town Even Though It Has Done Nothing Wrong

Toronto's deputy mayor says he wants to drive Elon Musk's electric vehicle company Tesla out of town because of the tech mogul's affiliation with U.S. President Donald Trump, who's taken aim at Canada with a spate of recent tariff announcements.

Mike Colle has written to the real estate management firm Oxford Properties, which owns Yorkdale Shopping Centre, asking it to cancel the lease of the mall's Tesla dealership.

The mall is located in Colle's Eglinton-Lawrence ward, and although his letter, sent Tuesday, is aimed at the Yorkdale Tesla dealership specifically, the councillor says he'd like to see the company forced out of Toronto altogether.