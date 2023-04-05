Tourist Drives Car Into Harbor After GPS "Told Them To"

A pair of tourists had a terrifying experience on Saturday evening when their van mistakenly ended up in the Honokohau Small Boat Harbor in Kailua-Kona.

According to witnesses, the driver and her passenger were buckled in their seats as water poured through the open windows of their Dodge Caravan.

The passenger was able to escape through their window, but bystanders had to jump in the water and pull the driver out and carry her up the boat ramp.

Good Samaritans said the tourists misunderstood GPS directions to a manta ray excursion, and their GPS led them straight into the harbor.