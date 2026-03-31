Tow Truck Company Repos And Sells Over 150 Deployed Service Members Vehicles In Violation Of Federal Law

Agent009 submitted on 3/31/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:15:03 AM

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A towing company in San Clemente, California, is facing serious federal allegations after reportedly selling or disposing of vehicles belonging to nearly 150 members of the U.S. military. The U.S. Department of Justice has stepped in, accusing S & K Towing of violating the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA).
 
According to a lawsuit filed by the federal government last Wednesday, the company allegedly sold or disposed of vehicles belonging to 148 service members between August 28, 2020, and April 15, 2025. Many of those vehicles were towed from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
 


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Tow Truck Company Repos And Sells Over 150 Deployed Service Members Vehicles In Violation Of Federal Law

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