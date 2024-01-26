Toyot's 2024 Hydrogen Powered Mirai Comes With 6 Years Of Free Fuel If You Can Find It

Toyota's hydrogen-powered executive sedan has been given a few upgrades for 2024, with the Mirai benefitting from subtle specification changes, a new exterior color, and other minor revisions.



The biggest news is the addition of Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. This suite of driver assists includes dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure assist, a pre-collision system, road sign assist, automatic high beams, and more. These assistance systems complement the array of safety features, such as eight airbags, a blind-spot monitor, and a rearview camera.



A new exterior paint color has also been added, with Elemental Silver now available on all trim levels. The 2024 Mirai will also wear the 'Beyond Zero' badge, which signifies Toyota's commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Mirai Limited derivatives also receive Digital Smartphone Key Capability, allowing owners to unlock their vehicles from their mobile devices. This is available on the XLE through the Advanced Technology Package.





