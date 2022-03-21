Toyota 4Runner Buyers Are Getting Saddled With $5,000 Market Adjustments

The Toyotaforum is going to war. Owners are fed up with heavy markups on their beloved off-roaders, and they're taking names. While manufacturers like Subaru and Ford are cracking down on markups, 4Runner owners are doing the same. You can even download a spreadsheet of the whole thing. Right now, the markups on the legendary Toyota 4Runner are atrocious. Simply browse your choice of car sales site to see what we're on about. A 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro is currently listed in Illinois for $66,700.

The person who started it all, known as T4Runner on the forum, began keeping a list of dealers charging huge markups. T4Runner has since asked others on the forum to contribute whenever they find a dealer guilty of charging heinous markups for their precious off-road rides.