Toyota Accelerates It's EV Game With Two New bZ Concepts Slated For 2024

Toyota appears to accelerate its EV game under the management of Koji Sato, as it just announced two new electric vehicles planned for 2024 production in China. The bZ Sport Crossover Concept and bZ FlexSpace Concept introduced at Auto Shanghai 2023 give us a glimpse into Toyota's future EV lineup. Toyota didn't impress many people with its EV plans, except when its former CEO Akio Toyoda announced in December 2021 the development of 30 electric vehicles in the next seven years. If anything, the announcement set the expectations so high that everything that followed was disappointing. The surprising stepdown of Toyoda and the naming of Koji Sato as the new CEO puts the Japanese carmaker again on the right course to electromobility.



