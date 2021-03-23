Toyota Alarmed Over Senators Proposal To Ban ICE Vehicle Sales Nationwide

After California’s two senators urged Joe Biden to set a date for phasing out combustion-engined “new cars and passenger trucks,” Toyota decided to fight back at the U.S. Senate. According to Reuters, an executive from the Japanese carmaker will try to convince the senators of the “tremendous challenges” that would be in the way toward zero emissions.

At a hearing that will happen this March 23 at the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Robert Wimmer will argue that issues with “refueling infrastructure, battery availability, consumer acceptance, and affordability” will be the stumbling blocks. Toyota’s director of Energy & Environmental Research must have mentioned refueling for the company’s hydrogen efforts.