Toyota Allows Vehicles To Be Bought With Grain Or Corn In Brazil

Toyota Brazil says it will now let soy and corn farmers trade grains for a Hilux. The Japanese auto giant wants some of that sweet, sweet harvest, and it will take the grains as payment not just for the Hilux, but the Corolla Cross and the SW4 (Fortuner), too. Crypto is out; corn and soy are in! It sounds like an unusual arrangement but the program, Toyota Barter, has been around since 2019. Brazil is the biggest soybean producer in the world, per Bloomberg. Trades like this are not unheard of there as banks have tightened borrowing requirements in the last decade, according to Reuters.



