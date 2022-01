After holding strong for months, Toyota Motor Corp. now expects to miss its global production target as the automaker capitulates to the double whammy of parts shortages and the pandemic. Toyota said it expects global production to come in under the 9 million-vehicle target for its fiscal year to March 31 that the company had been clinging to since last autumn. It's the second time this fiscal year that Toyota has dialed down its companywide production figure.



Read Article