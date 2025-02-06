Toyota Already Taking About A Supra Successor

There is a shortage of budget-friendly, exciting cars in most parts of the Western World, including the United States of America. The recent demise of a few such models has left a gap that no one truly knows how and if it will ever be filled.

As you already know, the Chevrolet Camaro is dead and buried, and GM still hasn't revealed anything about its possible successor some one and a half years after pulling the plug on it. One of its biggest rivals in the class, the Dodge Charger, is electric, and it seems that the Nissan GT-R and the Toyota Supra seem to head into the unknown.



However, not all is lost, as the latter model might eventually make a comeback to the automotive world, and this time around, we probably won't have to wait 17 years for a new generation. Mind you, that's the gap between the A80 and A90 Toyota Supras, with the former being in production between 1993 and 2002 and the latter coming out in 2019 and recently celebrating its imminent demise with the aptly named Final Edition.



