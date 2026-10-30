Toyota Ambushes The 2026 SEMA Show With 5 Woodland Concepts

Toyota is bringing a little extra off-road attitude to five of its vehicles at the 2026 SEMA Show. It has worked on a family of Woodland concepts based on the RAV4, Grand Highlander, Sienna, bZ, and Crown Signia, showing how everything from family minivans to electric crossovers can be ready for adventures beyond the pavement.

Developed with help from its CALTY Design Research team, the concepts share a common visual identity. Each gets a lift kit, chunky all-terrain tires, satin-black wheels, oversized fender flares, and roof racks or crossbars. Two-tone paint schemes, with contrasting finishes on the roof and hood, further distinguish the concepts from their production counterparts.