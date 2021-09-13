Toyota And Honda Cry Foul That New Biden Administration Incentives Favor Only Those Unionized

Late last week, lawmakers in Washington D.C. proposed an expansion of the electric vehicle tax credit which would make some battery-powered cars more attainable for the masses. In addition to removing the existing ceiling that drops a manufacturer's tax credits after it's sold 200,000 EVs, the proposal also aims at promoting the adoption of models built in union-operated facilities by allotting an additional $4,500 incentive. 

Now, automakers like Honda and Toyota with non-union assembly facilities in the U.S. are crying foul on the bill, saying it gives a biased advantage to automakers based on a worker's choice to unionize.



