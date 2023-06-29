Toyota And Hyundai Face Ad Bans In UK For Overly Optimistic Charging Claims

Toyota and Hyundai’s electric vehicle ads have been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the UK’s advertising watchdog. The ban was due to Toyota and Hyundai allegedly exaggerating the charging speed of their electric vehicles and misleading consumers about the availability of rapid-charging points across the UK and Ireland.

In Toyota’s case, the Japanese carmaker ran a campaign on its website for its bZ4X all-electric crossover. The website claimed that the bZ4X could be charged to 80% in about 30 minutes using a 150 kW rapid charging system. Toyota also noted that drivers could “easily find rapid-charging points in a number of public locations,” particularly in areas where drivers were “most likely to need them.”