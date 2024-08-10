Toyota And Hyundai to Showcase Cars Together In Korean Event

Hyundai is an emerging rival for Toyota but that doesn't mean the two automakers are sworn enemies. They're actually collaborating by jointly hosting a car event later this month in South Korea. The "Hyundai N x Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival" will bring together road-going sports cars and motorsport-spec vehicles from both companies. There will also be a bunch of interesting prototypes and concepts cars.

Scheduled to take place on October 27 at the Everland Speedway in Yong-in, the event will host Toyota's GR Supra and GR86 models alongside Hyundai's Elantra N (Avante N in Korea) and the fully electric Ioniq 5 N. Attendees will also check out the AE86 H2 concept and an experimental GR Corolla–both with combustion engines running on liquid hydrogen.