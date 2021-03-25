Toyota And Subaru Announce Another Co-Created Vehicle On April 5th

It looks like the 2022 BRZ won't be the only jointly-developed car to come from Subaru and Toyota because the two companies have now scheduled a reveal of a mysterious new model for early next month. Spotted on Subaru's and Toyota's Japanese websites is a page outlining an April 5 event with the tagline "Let's Make Ever-Better Cars Together!" over a picture of Subaru's logo saddled next to Toyota's.



Specifically, the car is apparently a collaboration between Subaru and Toyota Gazoo Racing, the latter automaker's performance division, leading us to presume that whatever model the two are preparing is of the fun and (reasonably) fast variety.



