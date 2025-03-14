Toyota And Subaru Attempt To Recover From First Uninspiring EV Attempt With New Co-Developed EV SUV

The Toyota bZ4x has just received a mid-lifecycle update that could soon be mirrored by the closely-related Subaru Solterra. However, the crossovers won’t be the only EV twins by Toyota and Subaru, as they will be reportedly joined by a pair of compact SUVs in 2026.
 
In order to keep R&D costs down, the new models are expected to share components with the e-TNGA-based bZ4x and Solterra, such as battery packs and electric motors. Jointly-developed projects have significant cost-saving benefits for both parties, allowing them to direct valuable design and engineering resources to other models.


