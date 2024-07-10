Toyota And Subaru Join Forces Again To Build A New Electric SUV

The bZ4X/Solterra won't be a one-and-done electric affair as Toyota and Subaru are working on another jointly developed model without a combustion engine. A fresh report from Nikkei Asia states the two Japanese automakers will launch a second zero-emission model, and yes, it too will be an SUV. Production is reportedly starting in January 2026. While the bZ4X and Solterra are both built by Toyota at its Aichi factory, the unnamed model is expected to roll off the assembly line at Subaru's Yajima site. The new EV won't be developed from the ground up since it'll borrow bits and pieces from the electric SUVs already on sale. Doing so will speed up development and cut costs. The goal is to make anywhere between 15,000 to 20,000 units monthly.



