Toyota And Subaru Join Up To Revive The Brat Pickup

Agent009 submitted on 6/11/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:03:09 PM

Views : 196 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Remember the Subaru Brat? The iconic low-riding pickup from the late ’70s and ’80s? Even US President Ronald Reagan owned a 1978 Subaru Brat. Well, word on the street is that the small Subaru pickup will return as a full-on EV, with help from Toyota.
 
Subaru isn’t particularly known for its electric cars, as it currently only offers one: the Solterra SUV. That will soon change with plans to launch several over the next few years.
 
According to CarsGuide, that will likely include its first all-electric pickup. The Subaru Brat, also known as Brumpy in Australia, is rumored to be making a comeback as an EV.


Read Article


Toyota And Subaru Join Up To Revive The Brat Pickup

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)