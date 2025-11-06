Toyota And Subaru Join Up To Revive The Brat Pickup

Remember the Subaru Brat? The iconic low-riding pickup from the late ’70s and ’80s? Even US President Ronald Reagan owned a 1978 Subaru Brat. Well, word on the street is that the small Subaru pickup will return as a full-on EV, with help from Toyota.

Subaru isn’t particularly known for its electric cars, as it currently only offers one: the Solterra SUV. That will soon change with plans to launch several over the next few years.



According to CarsGuide, that will likely include its first all-electric pickup. The Subaru Brat, also known as Brumpy in Australia, is rumored to be making a comeback as an EV.