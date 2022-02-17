Toyota And Yamaha Reveal 449 HP Hydrogen Powered V8

Toyota and Yamaha – along with Mazda, Kawasaki and Subaru – have previously pledged to continue investing in combustion technology. The five Japanese manufacturers appeared in a joint press conference late last year to express their interest in "expanding fuel options", while other global manufacturers embrace all-out electrification.

The new hydrogen V8 has been detailed following Toyota's deployment of a hydrogen-combustion Corolla in Japan's Super Taikyu race series, and the subsequent reveal of an identically powered GR Yaris prototype.