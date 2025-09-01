Toyota Announce Partnership With Nvidia To Equip Next Generation Of Self Driving Vehicles

During the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, where we've already seen what the future of BMW X3 (and other models) interiors will look like, Toyota unveiled plans to integrate Nvidia's cutting-edge technology into its next-generation vehicles, elevating automated driving capabilities to new heights. At the heart of this collaboration lies Nvidia's Drive AGX Orin supercomputer, supported by Nvidia's DriveOS operating system. Essentially, the AGX Orin supercomputer is Nvidia's next-generation insanely powerful small-form-factor computer that's built for generative AI, computer vision, and advanced robotics applications. It's all very geeky, but there's a lot of exciting stuff that could come to life as a result.



