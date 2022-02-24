Toyota Announces Corolla Cross Hybrid And Range Topping Crown In The US

We reported earlier today on the leak of a Toyota “New York Region 2022 Sales Plan” on YouTube by user Driven District and, being enthusiasts, we were primarily interested in the high-performance Corolla GR. Keen-eyed readers, though, may have noticed that the document also contained some interesting information about “Crown” and to a lesser extent, Corolla Cross Hybrid models. Both will be coming to the New York Region in small numbers in 2022, which, by extension, means the rest of the U.S. (and likely Canada) can look forward to the models too. That’s a little surprising in the case of the Crown because until now, we’ve only had very limited forewarning of the model.



