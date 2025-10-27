Toyota Announces End Of Life For The Supra

Toyota has announced it will end Supra production next March, with 2026 being the car’s last model year. The automaker already introduced the Final Edition, which gave away the game—we knew this day was close. Toyota issued a brief press release making the announcement (translated): 'Regarding Supra, production will end in March 2026. Thank you very much for your patronage of our many customers. We are very sorry for the fact that customers who were considering purchasing have been notified of the end of production. For alternative car models, please contact your local dealer.'



