Toyota Announces GR Yaris Morizo RR At 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon - Executives Are Mum On MR2

We were expecting the new Toyota MR2 to be revealed at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon, but sadly that didn’t happen. As consolation prizes go, however, this even more hardcore, super-limited edition version of the ferocious Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch isn’t bad.

The new GR Yaris Morizo RR is the brainchild of Toyota’s chairman and ‘master driver’ Akio Toyoda, who has been racing under the alias Morizo since 2009. He was also one of the test drivers of the GR Yaris during its development, and competed in the 2025 Nürburgring 24 Hours with Toyota Gazoo Rookie Racing (TGRR).