Toyota Attempts To Tackle 2024 Dakar Rally With No Less Than Five Trucks

The most famous raid of them all will kick off on the fifth day of the new year in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, comprising this year no less than 12 stages, all of them taking place in the same country. The race is scheduled to end on January 19 in Yanbu, located 3,100 miles (5,000 km) from the starting point.



This year's edition of the race was clearly dominated by Japanese carmaker Toyota, whose Gazoo Racing team claimed the win with an advance of some 80 minutes over the runner-up. That means the expectations for the next event are even higher, and the Japanese plan to make the most of it in 2024 as well.



With less than a month left until the start of the race, Toyota announced it will take part in the 2024 event with the largest number of drivers and cars it has ever fielded in Dakar: no less than five Toyota teams will take to the desert next year (the full list of driver teams and car numbers can be found below this text).





