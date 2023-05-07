Toyota BEV President Thinks Brand Can Beat Tesla At It's Own Game

Toyota Motor held its annual General Shareholders' Meeting yesterday in Tokyo, and a fair part of it was dedicated to the company's electrification strategy.

As the market holds high expectations for BEVs as a key option for achieving carbon neutrality, Toyota's new EV division, called BEV Factory, was the center of attention. The new unit integrates all BEV development, production, and business processes with the aim of "enabling speedier decision-making and execution."

The division's next-generation BEVs will first reach the market in 2026, and are expected to make up 1.7 million of the 3.5 million BEVs Toyota plans to sell in 2030. Naturally, BEV Factory's president Takero Kato had to answer several of the 11 questions taken from shareholders.