Toyota Baby Land Cruiser To Be An EV In Major Markets

New reports out of Japan claim that Toyota is gearing up to release a new compact off-roader based on the Compact Cruiser EV concept revealed in 2021. It will essentially be a compact version of the new all-new Land Cruiser, unveiled earlier this year.

Citing Best Car Web and Mag-X, Drive Australia reports that the Land Cruiser Mini will reportedly arrive with traditional gas- or diesel-powered engines. Interestingly, the Compact Cruiser concept was previewed as an electric vehicle. However, Toyota will reportedly use combustion engines to cater to markets where EVs aren't practical or popular.

We expect Toyota to offer the Land Cruiser Mini in hybrid or electric forms, especially in the European and North American markets. Mag-X claims the baby SUV will arrive with regular combustion engines "with no electric technology to facilitate maintenance in emerging markets."