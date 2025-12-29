Toyota Backed eVTOL Maker Plans 25 Vertiports In The US

Just as intended by the recently announced eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), the biggest players doing business in this nascent industry in the United States are gearing up for the many exciting things ahead. Proof of that is the flood of announcements made by several of these companies over the past couple of weeks.

The most recent announcement made in this regard is that of California-based startup Joby Aviation, which said in the week before Christmas that it plans to develop 25 vertiports across the United States.