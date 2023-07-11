Toyota Backs Self Driving Startup May Mobility

The Toyota-backed U.S. self-driving startup May Mobility has gained a nearly $67 million investment from Japanese firm NTT Communications, according to a new report.



On Monday, Nikkei Asia reported that NTT is investing around 10 billion yen ($66.9 million) into the Michigan-based May Mobility. The company plans to make self-driving buses and taxis by 2025, and Bridgestone has also joined Toyota in investing in the company, along with several others.



May Mobility says it has technology that’s the equivalent of Level 4 automated driving, which means that the vehicles won’t be required to have a driver at certain points and in regions where it’s designated as legal, according to Society Automotive Engineers (SAE) autonomy designations. You can see the five levels of autonomy from the SAE below, courtesy of a May Mobility blog post.





