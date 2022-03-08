Toyota Becomes First Company To Offer A Complete Buyback Of An EV. The bZ4X. So Much For Their Rock Solid Reliability Record. Is This Only The Beginning Of What's To Come From OTHERS?

First the Volt, the Bolt and now the Toyota bZ4X.



But what makes this one different is the company has offered to buy back ALL the vehicles should an owner choose.



The media loves to use the 'Tesla Killer' moniker on everything but from the look of it, it's NOT SO EASY to build a bulletproof EV.



The bZ4X is NO Toyota Prius.



Is this just the beginning that will eventually END a real threat to Tesla's meteoric rise?



Here is a copy of the letter people are getting:



We recently advised you of a safety recall that involves your 2023 Toyota bZ4X and continue to ask that you not allow the vehicle to be driven until a remedy is available. We are working diligently on a remedy and will notify you in the future when it becomes available.?At Toyota, your safety is a top priority. If you have not already done so, please contact any authorized Toyota Dealer and they will arrange to pick up and store your vehicle, at no cost, until the remedy is available. We will also provide a loaner vehicle at no cost to you.?We place a high value on the guest experience and recognize the inconvenience presented by this situation.

Therefore, Toyota is offering affected owners the following until the remedy is available:?



• Continue to provide a loaner vehicle, and store your vehicle, at no cost?• Reimburse your fueling costs incurred while operating the provided loaner vehicle?

• Provide you with a total credit of $5,000 toward payments of your loan/lease or purchase price if the vehicle was paid in full

?• Provide additional time for complimentary charging at all EVgo-owned and operated public stations nationwide, through December 31, 2024

?• Provide an extension to your vehicle’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty based on the period of time that your vehicle is not able to be driven due to the recall (from the recall announcement date of June 23, 2022 through a date in the future when the remedy is announced.?



Alternatively, if you do not wish to proceed as described above, Toyota will offer to repurchase your vehicle. The terms for the repurchase may vary, depending on your state and particular circumstances.?A bZ4X specialist will reach out to you in the coming days to discuss these options. Should you wish to speak with someone sooner, please contact us at 1-800-331-4331 and select option three, between 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday ET.?We sincerely regret any inconvenience this condition may have caused you.?-Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A.





