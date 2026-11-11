Toyota Becomes The Last Automaker To Offer A Manual Transmission Pickup

If you want a brand-new pickup truck with a manual transmission, you have exactly one choice left in 2027. The stick shift was once standard equipment in American truck culture, a badge of honor for drivers who wanted full command of their rig. Manuals were cheaper to maintain, more engaging to drive, and delivered a level of mechanical control that early automatics simply couldn't match. But modern slush boxes have closed the gap in every measurable way, and the market has voted with its wallet. Once automatics caught up, the sun began to set on the manual transmission truck. It turns out people would much rather let the truck do the work for them — not to mention the improved fuel economy that comes with modern automatics. Today, only a single pickup truck remains available with a manual transmission: the Toyota Tacoma, standing alone as a relic from an analog age while the rest of the truck world charges full steam into the future.



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