Toyota Begins Benchmarking F150 Lightning And Cybertruck For New EV Truck

In October, Toyota released an electric Ford Maverick-sized electric truck concept at the Japan Mobility Show, signaling one could be on the way.

Toyota has been “secretly” developing its midsize EPU (Electric PickUp) all-electric truck for three years.

At 200″ long, 75″ wide, and 67″ tall, the EPU is roughly the same size as Ford’s Maverick (200″ X 72″ X 69″). Like Ford’s Maverick, the EPU is lower to the ground for improved handling.

It includes an extra deep 4.5 ft bed that can extend up to 6 ft. With a rear cabin wall that can fold, the electric truck provides up to 8 ft of hauling space.


