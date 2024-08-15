Toyota Begins Selling Bulletproof Vehicles For The New World Order

When you think about an armored vehicle, you probably picture a large SUV like the Cadillac Escalade or a luxury sedan flagship like the BMW 7-Series. But in Brazil, customers can now get the same level of protection in a Corolla, thanks to a new dealer option. Toyota Brazil has partnered with local armoring experts Avallon, Carbon, Evolution Blindagens, and Parvi Blindados to offer this option for both new and used models. Interested customers can contact their local Toyota dealership to have their vehicle sent to the armoring company of their choice, even before taking delivery.



