Toyota Begins Suspending Japanese Production Due To Supply Chain Issues

Toyota will suspend production at three of its assembly lines in Japan for a number of days in August not due to the chip shortage but instead disruptions in the supply chain triggered by the spread of COVID-19 infections in Asia. Nikkei Asia reports that Toyota will suspend production at one of the lines at its plant in the city of Tahara in the Aichi Prefecture for four days from August 3. In addition, affiliate Toyota Auto Body Co will suspend production at two lines in its Yoshiwara area factory for two days from August 5. These facilities build various Lexus models, as well as the new Land Cruiser.



