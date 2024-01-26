Toyota Begs Older Corolla And Matrix Owners to Stop Driving Their Cars If They Haven't Visited The Dealership

Recalls in the automotive industry are common occurrences. Some may be larger and more serious than others, but we've grown used to them and no longer pay as much attention as we probably should. Until something really serious happens and forces carmakers to go one step further: they issue Do Not Drive notices.



I'm pretty sure none of you now reading this have forgotten the Takata problem. It is, by all accounts, the largest recall the world has ever seen. And despite being quite old, it still continues to wreak havoc.



It all started back in 2013, when the industry began noticing an increasing number of death and injuries that should not have occurred. That's because they were not related to an accident per se, but to the deployment of the cars' airbags, the very ones meant to protect lives in the event of a crash.





