Toyota Being Sued By EU Investors For Not Moving To EVs Fast Enough

Last week, more than 10,000 Toyota drivers signed a petition with more than 110,000 signatures urging the Japanese giant automaker to conform to global electrification efforts and refrain from lobbying to stagnate EV mandates and clean air laws.



Even though Toyota is a pioneer when it comes to emission reduction with its 20-year-old Toyota Prius Hybrid system, it’s not a firm believer in going “all-in” on electric vehicles. It previously threatened to pull out of UK manufacturing if its hybrid technology is banned come 2035.



Its president, Akio Toyoda, 2021 received a backlash from investors after questioning Japan’s plan to ban conventional cars by 2035.



