Toyota Believes The New Crown Is the Ticket For Global Appeal

As the signature variant of the reworked 16th-generation Crown series, the lift-up sedan cuts an intriguing silhouette. It stood out on the road during a recent test drive through Yokohama, just south of Tokyo. The car’s styling seems aggressive and sporty from the front and side, but a bit frumpy and bulbous from the back, with a round tail and steeply raked rear window.

It calls to mind the BMW X4 or X6 sports activity coupes, the Audi Q5 Sportback or even the ill-fated Honda Crosstour, which was killed in the U.S. after six years of lackluster sales.