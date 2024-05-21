Toyota Believes The World Needs A GR Performance SUV

Raise your hand if you saw this coming. Toyota is considering a more potent SUV for its growing Gazoo Racing lineup of performance vehicles. The all-show-without-any-extra-go GR Sport treatment has already been applied to multiple products but a fully fledged high-riding model is not available. Well, not yet. That's likely to change in the future. Speaking with Australian magazine Car Expert, GR boss Tomoya Takahashi argued an SUV is a necessity: "In the future, from my point of view, we need a GR SUV. Some people can only use SUVs because they have a family or need space. To expand our brand, maybe an SUV is needed."



